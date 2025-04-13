UP Board Denies Fake News on 2025 Exam Results Announcement Date; Get Official Info Here

Updated April 13th 2025, 10:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Bhagwati issued a press release on Saturday to address a fake message circulating on social media. The message falsely claimed that the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exam 2025 results would be announced on April 15 at 2 PM from the Board of Secondary Education headquarters in Prayagraj.
Singh firmly denied this claim, stating that it was completely false and misleading. He assured that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would announce the official result date at the right time. Any updates will be shared only through the board's official websites:
www.upmsp.edu.in
www.upmspresults.nic.in
Students and parents are advised to rely only on these official sources for accurate information regarding the result announcement.
To check the UP Board 10th and 12th results for 2025, follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the official website: [upmsp.edu.in](http://upmsp.edu.in).
2. On the homepage, click the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 results.
3. Enter your roll number in the provided field and click “Submit.”
4. Your result will appear on the screen.
5. You can check your marks and download a copy of your marksheet for future reference.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 13th 2025, 10:11 IST