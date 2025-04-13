UP Board Denies Fake News on 2025 Exam Results Announcement Date; Get Official Info Here

UP Board Refutes Fake News About 2025 Results Date; Check Official Sources Here | Image: Unsplash

Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Bhagwati issued a press release on Saturday to address a fake message circulating on social media. The message falsely claimed that the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exam 2025 results would be announced on April 15 at 2 PM from the Board of Secondary Education headquarters in Prayagraj.

Singh firmly denied this claim, stating that it was completely false and misleading. He assured that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) would announce the official result date at the right time. Any updates will be shared only through the board's official websites:

www.upmsp.edu.in

www.upmspresults.nic.in

Students and parents are advised to rely only on these official sources for accurate information regarding the result announcement.

How to Check UP Board 10th & 12th Results 2025

To check the UP Board 10th and 12th results for 2025, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website: [upmsp.edu.in](http://upmsp.edu.in).

2. On the homepage, click the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 results.

3. Enter your roll number in the provided field and click “Submit.”

4. Your result will appear on the screen.