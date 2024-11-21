UP Bypolls Results 2024: Complete List Of Party And Constituency-Wise Leading Candidates

UP Bypolls Results 2024: The counting of votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls is being held today, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024. Voting for the bypolls in 9 Assembly constituencies was held alongside Maharashtra and second phase of Jharkhabnd Assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20. These nine seats are: Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair (SC), Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan. As votes are being counted today, catch all the latest updates on winning candidates and party's in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The list will be updated as and when the trends/results start surfacing.