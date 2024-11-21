Published 10:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
UP Bypolls Results 2024: Complete List Of Party And Constituency-Wise Leading Candidates
Bypolls in 9 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh were held along with Maharashtra and second of Jharkhand elections on November 20.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
UP Bypolls Results 2024: The counting of votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls is being held today, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results 2024. Voting for the bypolls in 9 Assembly constituencies was held alongside Maharashtra and second phase of Jharkhabnd Assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20. These nine seats are: Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair (SC), Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan. As votes are being counted today, catch all the latest updates on winning candidates and party's in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The list will be updated as and when the trends/results start surfacing.
Uttar Pradesh bypolls leading/winners list | 2024
S.No.
Constituency
Leading/Winning Candidate 2024
Leading/Winning Party 2024
1
Meerapur
2
Kundarki
3
Ghaziabad
4
Khair (SC)
5
Karhal
6
Sisamau
7
Phulpur
8
Katehari
9
Majhawan
Bypolls in these 9 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh were held after seats fell vacant when MLAs contested Lok Sabha elections in June 2024.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:18 IST, November 23rd 2024