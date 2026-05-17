UP Cabinet Portfolio Allocation Out: Bhupendra Chaudhary Gets MSME Charge, Manoj Pandey Assigned Food & Logistics

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the allocation of portfolios for its newly sworn-in ministers, with assignments made on the basis of experience and political alignment. The official list, released after receiving the Governor’s nod, outlined responsibilities across key departments to balance administrative expertise with regional representation.

The reshuffle in the Cabinet was part of the state administration's move to streamline governance and sharpen focus on sectors critical to the economy and public welfare. The officials stated that the exercise was designed to ensure that each minister’s portfolio matched their prior work and political standing within the ruling alliance.

Key Portfolios Assigned

Among the notable allocations, UP Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary has been entrusted with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department. The portfolio placed him at the forefront of the state’s efforts to support small businesses and boost employment through the MSME sector, which remains a priority for Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth strategy.

Minister Manoj Pandey has been given charge of the Food, Logistics and Civil Supplies Department. His responsibilities will include overseeing the public distribution system, managing food procurement and storage, and ensuring the smooth movement of essential commodities across the state.

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The government stated that the distribution of portfolios was guided by the need to strengthen service delivery and accelerate policy implementation ahead of key administrative deadlines. A senior official noted that the allocations reflected both seniority and the need to place leaders in areas where they could deliver measurable outcomes.

The new assignments are expected to bring fresh momentum to departments handling rural industry, trade facilitation and food security. Particularly, the MSME portfolio is seen as central to the state’s push for self-employment and local manufacturing under the broader ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ framework.

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