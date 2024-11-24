Published 06:57 IST, November 24th 2024
UP: Car Rams Into Stationary Tractor in Raebareli, 3 Killed, 8 Injured
Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Raebareli: Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village here on Saturday evening, police said.
Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.
Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.
Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Raebareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
06:57 IST, November 24th 2024