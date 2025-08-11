UP: Clashes Break Out Between Two Communities In Fatehpur Over Claims Of ‘Tomb Built Over Temple’

UP: Clashes In Fatehpur Over Claims Of ‘Tomb Built Over Temple’ | Image: ANI

Abu Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: Clashes erupted in Abu Nagar in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities over claims that a tomb was built over a Lord Shiva temple.

The protest was led by BJP district president Mukhlal Pal.

Due to tensions between the two communities, a large police force has been deployed in the area.

What Did The Hindu Side Say?

The Hindu side claims that an ancient Shiva temple previously existed at the site, while the Muslim side alleges attempts to demolish the tomb.

BJP District President Mukhlal Pal claimed that the site was historically a temple of Thakur Ji (Lord Shiva) but was converted into a tomb by invaders. He supported his claim by noting that symbols such as a trident and lotus flower, typically associated with Hindu temples and not found in tombs, are present inside the structure.

Bajrang Dal has also claimed the structure is a temple and demanded permission to offer prayers there.

Fatehpur District Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Dharmendra Singh, stated, "We will offer prayers here at noon. The administration will not be able to stop us. In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple, which they are calling a tomb."

What Did The Muslim Side Say?

The Muslim side reported attempts to demolish the tomb.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said, "There was a tomb in Fatehpur. Members of Hindu Mahasabha demolished it and started performing puja there, causing tension in Fatehpur and the surrounding area. Who gave them permission to take the law into their own hands? If they had objections, they should have approached the courts or the police. What are these courts for? They should have resolved the issue legally."

He also urged locals not to pelt stones, attack media personnel covering the event, or disrupt police efforts to maintain peace in the area.

How Is The Administration Handling The Situation?

The administration is on high alert and working to maintain law and order.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh said, "We have assured everyone that the law and order situation will not be compromised. People have dispersed from the site, and the situation is now normal. Our primary concern is to maintain peace, and the public has confidence in the police."

Fatehpur SP Anoop Kumar Singh added, "We deployed a police force and made preparations. Some individuals were carrying stones and canes, but no weapons were involved. Everyone has left the location. Action will be taken against those who took the law into their own hands. We have received information about Hindu flags installed on the monument by protesters, but no flags remain there now."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also assured that the law and order situation is being maintained, stating, "We will ensure law and order is upheld."