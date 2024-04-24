Advertisement

Viral News: After receiving a score of 93.5% on his UP Board exam, a Meerut class 10 student collapsed and was admitted to the ICU immediately.

On Saturday, the UP Board released the results for the intermediate, or Class 12, and high school, or Class 10. Students in Class 12 achieved an 82.60% pass percentage, compared to 89.55% for Class 10.

16-year-old Anshul Kumar of Maharishi Dayanand Inter College in Modipuram, Meerut, scored an astounding 93.5%. But his family was alarmed when he abruptly passed out after seeing his results.

Sunil Kumar, Anshul's father and a contract employee of the post office, revealed about the upsetting event. Anshul was admitted to the hospital right away after his condition didn't get better despite several attempts at home.

The abrupt breakdown of Anshul Kumar has left friends and family members extremely worried, especially in the midst of happiness about academic achievement.