UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary | Image: PTI/File

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid homage to former union minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary and said his contributions to building a self-reliant India are inspirational.

Jaitley, a BJP stalwart passed away on August 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was 66.

In a message on the social media platform X, Adityanath wrote, "Humble tribute to former Union Finance Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary!" He added, "His contributions to building a self-reliant and empowered India are unforgettable and inspirational." During his illustrious political career, Jaitley held key portfolios, including Finance Minister and Defense Minister.

Adityanath also remembered former BJP president Kushabhau Thakre on his death anniversary, calling him a "source of inspiration for countless party workers." "Humble tribute to former BJP national president Kushabhau Thakre, a skilled organiser and a source of inspiration for countless party workers, on his death anniversary," he wrote.

Thakre, a founding member of the Jan Sangh and a former BJP national president, was born on August 15, 1922, in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. He passed away in 2003.