UP CM Yogi Adityanath Connects Hindu Unity to National Unity & Vikas

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed on the connection and importance of Hindu unity and national unity for progress, he reiterated the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ to highlight this shared essence.

In his interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Maha Kumbh is such a strong platform of India's spiritual heritage, which will be successful in presenting not only Hindu unity but also national unity on the global platform”

CM Yogi Connects Hindu Unity to National Unity & Vikas

The Maha Kumbh is more than just a religious gathering and it symbolises India's spiritual heritage and national unity, he added.

Adityanath also highlighted that Sanatan Dharma has always held the highest position, asserting that Hindu unity and national unity go hand in hand.

CM Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the Mahakumbh the ‘largest festival’ and highlighted the successful collaboration between the state and central governments. He credited PM Modi for UNESCO’s recognition of the Mahakumbh and expressed the nation’s gratitude for his leadership.

He further said that organizing the Mahakumbh successfully is his sole aim, aligning with the desires of the people of the state. He stressed on that the joint efforts of both the state and central governments are essential in ensuring the event’s success.

Yogi Adityanath slammed the Waqf Board, calling it a “Mafia Board.” The Chief Minister addressed various issues, including land grabbing by the Waqf Board, opposition parties’ silence on the Maha Kumbh Mela, and the significance of Sanatan Dharma.

In the interview, he also expressed his opinion on the land-grabbing allegations involving the Waqf Board. “I often think, is it the Waqf Board or the Mafia Board?” he remarked.