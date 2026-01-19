UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders High-Level Probe in Noida Techie Death Case, 3-Member SIT to Probe the Matter

As the unfortunate death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year old techie who died after falling into a water-covered pit in Noida grabs the headlines, the news has also garnered the attention of the Uttar Pradesh government. Reacting to the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level investigation into the matter. As per the CM’s instructions, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. Following public outrage and protests by residents, a junior engineer within the Noida Traffic Cell- Naveen Kumar- was sacked by the Noida authority with immediate effect earlier today and as per latest reports, NOIDA CEO, Lokesh M has also been sacekd from his post in relation to the matter.

What happened to Yuvraj Mehta

On January 17, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old techie crashed just 500 meters from his home in Greater Noida.

Due to heavy fog and poor lighting, he missed a sharp turn and his Grand Vitara plunged through a broken wall into a 30-foot-deep, water-filled pit. Unable to swim, the victim climbed onto the roof of his car, shouting for help and using his phone's flashlight to signal for rescue.

He managed to call his father, who rushed to the scene. However, despite hearing his cries from the edge of the pit, rescuers could not locate him through the dense fog.

The tragic incident has raised question of adminstrative negligence as issues like pits, lack of road safety measures, especially lack of traffic lights and barricades has been consistent issues in Noida. In fact. Republic gained access to documents that showed that authorities took no decision despite requests from the residents to install street lights for over 6 months in the same area where the incident occured.

Family's reaction

The family of Yuvraj Mehta has also echoed the same sentiments as the victim’s father, Raj Kumar Mehta, has made allegations of negligence against the administration.