UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets March 2025 Deadline For Police Training On New Criminal Laws

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, directed that all policemen in the state complete their training on three new criminal laws by March 2025. The laws, introduced in July 2024, aim to strengthen law enforcement and ensure public safety. CM Yogi emphasised the prompt procurement of essential equipment required for the enforcement of these laws while highlighting the importance of creating widespread public awareness about the new legal provisions.

During a meeting, officials informed the chief minister that 100% of IPS, PPS officers, and technical staff have already completed their training. Additionally, 99% of inspectors, 95% of sub-inspectors, and 74% of head constables/constables have also finished their training.

During the meeting, Yogi Adityanath called for the need for widespread public awareness about the new laws and proposed organising an exhibition at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to promote the laws. The chief minister also suggested educating devotees about the benefits of these laws through short videos.

To strengthen law enforcement, the chief minister directed the provision of an additional forensic mobile van in all districts. He also stressed the need to expedite the recruitment of forensic experts and accelerate the installation of video conferencing units in prisons.