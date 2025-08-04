UP: Contract Electrician Falls While Fixing High-Tension Power Line In UP's Moradabad, Dies

Electrician Falls While Fixing Power Line In UP's Moradabad, Dies | Image: Screengrab of Video, X

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: A contract electrician died in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, after falling while pruning tree branches that were obstructing a high-tension power line he was repairing.

The incident occurred at the Safilpur power station in Bilari.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced online, has shocked viewers.

The electrician has been identified as 35-year-old Manoj.

In the video, Manoj is seen suspended from a crane while cutting branches that were in contact with electrical wires. The crane's hook broke, causing him to fall approximately 40 feet.

Several other officials were present at the scene when the incident occurred.

The video also shows wet streets, indicating recent rainfall.

Manoj was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.