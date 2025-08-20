UP Cow Commission Joins Hands with Patanjali for Cow Protection, Biogas and Natural Farming

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission has joined hands with Patanjali Yogpeeth to promote cow protection, Panchgavya products, natural farming, and biogas expansion across the state.

“The Gau Seva Commission entered into a partnership with Patanjali Yogpeeth following discussions between Commission chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Co-Founder Acharya Balkrishna in Haridwar recently.” a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath firmly believes that the cow is the foundation of the village’s progress. To advance this vision, Patanjali Yogpeeth has pledged full technical support to the state’s initiatives,” he added.

Under this partnership, cow shelters will no longer remain just centres of conservation, but will be transformed into hubs of rural industry, driving the production of Panchgavya products and biogas.

Two to 10 cow shelters in each of the 75 districts will be developed as large model centres. Open sheds, fencing and security arrangements will be created in cow sanctuaries to ensure the free movement of cows.

“This initiative will also unlock large-scale rural employment, with villagers actively participating in cow urine collection and product sales under a 50% commission model. Patanjali Yogpeeth will further support the program through training, quality control, formulation, certification, and licensing,” the spokesman said.