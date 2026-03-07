Republic World
  UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport Due Technical Fault

Updated 7 March 2026 at 11:56 IST

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport Due Technical Fault

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport Due Technical Fault

info desk
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

The helicopter of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, which was flying from Lucknow's La Mart Ground to Kaushambi, made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport due to a technical fault. The helicopter had to make an emergency landing because it suddenly filled with smoke: Keshav Prasad Maurya's Office

(This is a breaking story, more details awaited.)

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 7 March 2026 at 11:51 IST