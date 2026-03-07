Updated 7 March 2026 at 11:56 IST
UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport Due Technical Fault
UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport Due Technical Fault
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
The helicopter of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, which was flying from Lucknow's La Mart Ground to Kaushambi, made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport due to a technical fault. The helicopter had to make an emergency landing because it suddenly filled with smoke: Keshav Prasad Maurya's Office
Advertisement
(This is a breaking story, more details awaited.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 7 March 2026 at 11:51 IST