UP Double Murder: 3-Year-Old Girl, Grandmother Bludgeoned to Death Over Family Feud

Budaun: A 3-year-old girl and her grandmother were bludgeoned to death over a family feud here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when Geeta Devi (55) was sleeping on a cot with her granddaughter, Kalpana, at her home in Hayat Nagar village, police said. Devi's husband, Ramnath, had gone out of the village for some work.

Upon receiving information, the Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh reached the spot and inspected the crime scene with the forensic team.

During the investigation, the police found the victims had an ongoing rivalry with a family living in nearby Sakhanu hamlet.

Ramnath's son had eloped with Prempal's daughter 10 years ago and since then, there has been a feud between the two families, police said.

Following this, Ramnath filed a complaint and accused Prempal and his son Brijesh of killing his wife and granddaughter. An FIR was registered and a team has been formed to search for the accused, they added.