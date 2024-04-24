Updated April 24th, 2024 at 17:31 IST
UP: Elderly Man, Daughter Killed in Road Accident in Ghazipur
A 61-year-old man and his daughter were killed after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday.
Mardah Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Pandey said the incident occurred on Tuesday when Afzal Ahmed was travelling on a motorcycle with his daughter, Ashiya Khatoon (23).
The duo was hit by an unknown vehicle from behind near the Mahengwa village.
They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, the SHO said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said. "We are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the bike. The accused will be arrested soon," he added.
Published April 24th, 2024 at 17:31 IST