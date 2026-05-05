UP Electricity Bill Big Relief: Smart Meters Turn Postpaid, 15-Day Payment Window Returns - Full Explainer on New Rules, Consumer Rights, and How It Impacts Your Monthly Power Bill

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has made a significant course correction in how people pay for electricity—and it’s something millions of households will feel immediately. The state government has decided to shift smart electricity meters from prepaid mode back to a postpaid system, meaning consumers can now use electricity first and pay later, with a 15-day window to clear their bills.

The move, approved under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and announced by Energy Minister A K Sharma, comes after months of complaints around prepaid billing and unexpected power cuts.

What exactly has changed?

Let’s break it down in the simplest way.

Earlier, if you had a prepaid smart meter, you had to recharge it in advance just like a prepaid mobile. Once your balance ran out, electricity supply would stop automatically.

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Now, the system is being reset to a more familiar format:

Electricity usage will be counted for the full month (from Day 1 to the last day)

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Bills will be generated and sent by the 10th of the following month

Consumers will get 15 days to pay the bill

No immediate disconnection if payment isn’t made instantly

In short, you get time and flexibility again.

Why did the government reverse the system?

The prepaid model faced strong pushback across the state. The biggest issues people reported were:

Power cuts despite recharging, due to system delays

Technical glitches between different backend systems

Lack of flexibility for families managing tight monthly budgets

Confusion over balance updates and billing accuracy

In some cases, electricity didn’t resume for hours or even days after recharge. This created panic, especially in households with children, elderly members, or small businesses.

The policy shift also follows a key update by the Central Electricity Authority, which removed the earlier requirement pushing prepaid-only smart meters. The regulator made it clear that consumers must have the freedom to choose between prepaid and postpaid billing.

Who benefits from this change?

A large number of people.

Uttar Pradesh has installed around 75 lakh smart meters so far. Many of these were either converted to prepaid mode or installed as prepaid by default.

Now:

Consumers can opt for postpaid billing again

New connections will not be forced into prepaid mode

Power companies cannot impose a billing system without consent

For many families, this removes the daily stress of checking balance and avoids sudden blackouts.

What extra facilities are being introduced?

The government isn’t just stopping at billing changes. It’s also trying to fix service gaps:

Monthly bills and alerts via SMS and WhatsApp

Complaint registration through 1912 helpline and online systems

Special complaint resolution camps at local levels

Option to pay old dues in up to 10 instalments

Instructions to ensure stable power supply and faster transformer replacement

These steps are aimed at making the system more user-friendly, not just digital.

Prepaid vs Postpaid: What’s the real difference?

Here’s the simplest way to understand it:

Prepaid meter: Recharge first → then use electricity → power cuts when balance ends

Postpaid meter: Use electricity → get bill later → pay within deadline

The second option gives more breathing space, which is why many consumers prefer it.

What should you do if you want to switch?

If your connection is still on prepaid and you want postpaid:

Apply at your local electricity office (Executive Engineer)

Refer to the latest regulatory update

Pay the required security deposit (if applicable)

If any official pressures you to stay on prepaid, you can escalate the issue. The law clearly gives you the right to choose.

This is more than just a billing tweak, it’s a shift back to a system people are comfortable with. With a fixed billing cycle and a clear 15-day payment window, households can now plan expenses better without worrying about sudden disconnections.