UP: Five-Year-Old Girl Alerts Police To Mother's Assault In Hardoi Land Dispute; 2 Detained

Hardoi: Prompt action by a five-year-old girl led to the intervention of local police in a violent land dispute in the Kotwali area of the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. The child arrived at the police station reporting that her mother, Pooja Devi, was being assaulted by family members.

According to the Assistant Superintendent of Police, East Hardoi, Subodh Gautam, officers were dispatched to the scene immediately following the girl's report. Two individuals were taken into custody for questioning, and a formal case is being registered. "An incident came to light in the Kotwali area, in which a five-year-old girl came to the Kotwali police station. She said that some people were beating her mother. With promptness, the police immediately went to the spot and saw that there was a land dispute going on. The family members had attacked her mother, whose name is Pooja Devi... The police took action against two people, who were brought to the police station and interrogated. Further action is being taken by registering a case," ASP Gautam said.

Meanwhile, in Kasganj, a family of five was found dead, with police suspecting a murder-suicide. According to police, Satyaveer, 50, allegedly killed his wife Ramshree, 48, and their three children, aged 9-12, before hanging himself. Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma said, "The local police received information at around 6.30 that Sayaveer alias Shyamveer, who lived in a room here, and his family had not come out of the house for 2-3 days.

"When they reached the spot and removed the curtains, Satyaveer's body was found hanging from a noose, and the remaining four bodies were found under a quilt on the bed. The forensic team and dog squad were called to the spot. Prima facie, it appears that Satyaveer has committed suicide after murdering the rest of his family."

Five members of the same family were found dead inside their house. Police are awaiting postmortem results for confirmation. Financial hardship is believed to be the primary reason behind this mass suicide. Aligarh DIG Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "We received information about the death of 5 people here, which includes one man, his wife, and their three children.

"From the scene, it appears to be a case of suicide because the lock was latched from the inside and no signs of forced entry were observed... Expert opinion will be given after the postmortem. From talking to people, it has come to light that financial distress could be the reason behind this incident.... Contact has been made with their family members... Further action is underway."