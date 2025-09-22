UP GDP Set To Triple To ₹36 Trillion By Year-End: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state is set to reach Rs 36 trillion, tripling its current value.

Additionally, the chief minister stated that the per capita income of the state will also triple, reaching Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017.

Yogi outlined the plan for the state's economic growth during an address at a workshop on 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister also urged citizens to contribute suggestions for the state's development through the 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' portal.

In a separate programme on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hailed the implementation of next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, calling them a festival gift to the country.

"Today is the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, and on this occasion, PM Narendra Modi has given the entire country a gift by implementing the most significant GST reforms. Life-saving medicines have been exempted from GST, and GST on all other medicines has been reduced to 5%. For farmers, GST has been lowered to 5% or 0%. It has been reduced to 0% on students' stationery. These reforms will accelerate the Indian economy, enabling common consumers to celebrate the festivals with greater enthusiasm," CM Yogi said.

"When consumption increases, production will rise, and new jobs will be created. We conducted awareness campaigns and communicated with consumers, businessmen, and others, and one slogan is resonating everywhere: 'Ghati GST, Mila Uphaar, Dhanyawaad Modi Sarkaar.' Every citizen and consumer is celebrating the festivals while thanking PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public event in Itanagar on Monday, hailed the next-generation Goods and Services Tax reforms, which came into effect across the country on the same day, calling them a "double bonanza" for the people during the festive season.

"From today, next-generation GST reforms have been implemented, and GST Bachat Utsav has begun. During this festive season, the people have received a double bonanza," the Prime Minister said.