UP Government Approves 2 per cent DA Hike for State Employees

Lucknow: Good news for 28 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees as Yogi government has announced increase in dearness allowance by 2%, effective from January 1.

DA Hike for State Employees

Yogi-led up government announced 2% DA hike for state government employees on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Government increases Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025 - from 53% to 55%.