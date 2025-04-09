UP Government Approves 2 per cent DA Hike for State Employees

Updated April 9th 2025, 18:53 IST
Lucknow: Good news for 28 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees as Yogi government has announced increase in dearness allowance by 2%, effective from January 1.
Yogi-led up government announced 2% DA hike for state government employees on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Government increases Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025 - from 53% to 55%.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a gift to state employees by approving a 2% rise in the Dearness Allowance for government employees. Approximately 28 lakh state employees will get benefited from this. The authorised increase in Dearness Allowance will take effect January 1, 2025.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 9th 2025, 18:27 IST