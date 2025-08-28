UP Govt Formulating Long-Term Strategy to Counter US Tariff Impact: CM Yogi Sets $500Bn Export Target by 2030

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is formulating a comprehensive long-term strategy to counter the potential impact of US tariffs on the state's export sector, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath setting an ambitious target of achieving USD 500 billion in exports by 2030.

BJP MLA and former minister Sidharthnath Singh said the Adityanath administration was taking proactive measures to shield UP's key export sectors through a new export policy framework and enhanced infrastructure support for exporters.

"The Chief Minister has directed officials to craft policies that will provide incentives and infrastructure support to exporters. We are not just reacting to challenges but turning them into opportunities," Singh told reporters here.

The state government's preparedness comes as the Centre has announced several mitigation measures including GST relief, export incentives, credit subsidies for MSMEs, and duty relief on certain sectors till December 31, 2025.

Singh said the government was also working on identifying alternative markets in Latin America, Africa, South-East Asia, and Europe to diversify the state's export portfolio and reduce dependence on traditional markets.

Attacking the Opposition for "spreading confusion" over the tariff impact, Singh accused them of attempting to project India as weak when the country was taking "historic steps" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"These are the same people who once reduced UP to a BIMARU state. India will neither bow down nor stop but will move ahead with strength and resilience," he said.