Published 21:02 IST, January 14th 2025
UP Govt Suspends Physical Classes For Grades 1 to 8 Tomorrow; Classes To Be Held Online
Uttar Pradesh government across the state announced the suspension of physical classes for grades one to eight for tomorrow.
UP Govt Suspends Physical Classes For Grades 1 to 8 Tomorrow; Classes To Be Held Online | Image: PTI
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday, across the state, announced the suspension of physical classes for the grades one to eight for tomorrow (Wednesday) in the wake of the traffic movement on Makar Sankranti. However, online classes would be held for the students.
More details to follow
Updated 21:02 IST, January 14th 2025