Published 15:14 IST, July 3rd 2024
UP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras Tragedy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed the devastating Hathras incident which claimed 121 lives.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras TragedyUP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras Tragedy | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:14 IST, July 3rd 2024