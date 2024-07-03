sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:14 IST, July 3rd 2024

UP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras Tragedy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed the devastating Hathras incident which claimed 121 lives.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras Tragedy
UP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras TragedyUP Govt Will Bear Education Expenses Of Kids Who Lost Their Parents In Hathras Tragedy | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:14 IST, July 3rd 2024