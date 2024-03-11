Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:53 IST
UP: High-Tension Wire Falls on Bus Enroute Ghazipur, Several Feared Dead
In a shocking incident, a 11,000 volt power electric line fell on a bus enroute Mahahar Dham in Ghazipur.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
UP: High-Tension Wire Falls on Bus Enroute Ghazipur, Many Feared Electrocuted | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Ghazipur: Several people are feared dead after an 11,000-volt power electric line fell on a bus en route to Mahahar Dham in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
As soon as the bus came in contact with the live wire, it went up in flames. The video of the mishap showing tall flames raging as residents try to douse the flame has been doing rounds on social media.
Advertisement
Attempts are now being made to douse the blaze.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:14 IST