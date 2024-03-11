Advertisement

Ghazipur: Several people are feared dead after an 11,000-volt power electric line fell on a bus en route to Mahahar Dham in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

As soon as the bus came in contact with the live wire, it went up in flames. The video of the mishap showing tall flames raging as residents try to douse the flame has been doing rounds on social media.

In UP's Ghazipur, a bus with passengers onboard caught fire after it came in contact with overhead high-tension wire. No official word on injury, fatalities. pic.twitter.com/xiAJUTC78V — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa)

Attempts are now being made to douse the blaze.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.