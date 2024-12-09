UP Horror: 33-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Mahoba

Man Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Mahoba

Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after the couple had a heated argument, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mohalla Sattipura of the City Kotwali area of the district. The accused has been identified as Mahendra Kumar and the deceased was identified as Meera. The couple had three children together, a senior police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Mahoba district Vandana Singh said, "There was an argument between Mahendra Kumar (33) and his wife Meera on Sunday afternoon and Mahendra crushed his wife's head with a stone, killing her on the spot."

"After the death of his wife, Mahendra locked the room and fled with their three children Arun (7), Vivek (5) and Archana (2)," Singh added.

Upon being alerted by the neighbours, the police broke the lock of the room in the evening and recovered the woman's blood-soaked body, she said.

The officer said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and police are conducting searches for the absconding husband.