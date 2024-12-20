Published 08:09 IST, December 20th 2024
UP Horror: Man Murders Daughter, Burns Her Body For Rejecting Marriage Proposal
In a shocking case of honor killing in UP's Bulandshahr, a man murdered his own daughter and then burnt her body after she rejected a marriage proposal.
Bulandshahr: A case of honor killing has been reported in Bulandshahr city of Uttar Pradesh (UP) where a man murdered his own daughter when she refused a marriage proposal; the father first killed his daughter while she was asleep and then burnt her body in a nearby field. The accused has been arrested, confessed to the crime and a case has been registered.
In an extremely shocking case reported in UP's Bulandshahr, a man killed his own daughter for rejecting a marriage proposal and then burnt her body in a nearby field. The accused Navin, who has been arrested, has confessed to killing his daughter. He revealed to the police that he had finalised his daughter's marriage but she refused. Fearing the society, he put his younger daughter forward in place of his elder one for the marriage.
Then, at night when his elder daughter was sleeping, he used a gun to shoot her and murdered her with her own hands. After committing the crime, he took her body in a farm nearby and with the help of his relatives, he burnt her body.
Bulandshahr: Father Kills His Daughter, Honor Killing Case Registered
The victim's father who is the main accused in the matter has been taken under arrest and sent to jail. A case of honor killing has been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.
