UP Horror: Couple Sacrifices 13-Year-Old Niece to Cure Son, Half-Naked Body of Minor Girl Found
In a horrific case of suspected witchcraft, a couple in UP's Deoria stabbed their 13-year-old niece to death, sacrificed her to cure their son.
Deoria: A horrific incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria where a couple stabbed their 14-year-old niece to death as a ‘sacrifice’ to cure their mentally challenged son. The couple not only killed the minor girl but also hid her body, which was found a day later in a half-naked state.
UP Horror: Couple Sacrifices 14-Year-Old Niece to Cure Son
A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Savita and Sheshnath Yadav, killed their niece as a sacrifice to cure and save their son. According to Sankalp Sharma, SP Deoria, the couple, who confessed to the crime and has been arrested, told the police that a deity came into her dream and instructed them to sacrifice a minor girl to cure their mentally challenged son.
After this dream, the couple decided to kill their own niece; accused Savita learnt witchcraft from YouTube and when the victim's family came together for a family wedding, the couple took the girl to their old family house and sacrificed her.
Witchcraft Death: Minor's Body Found in Half-Naked Condition with Multiple Injury Marks
First the accused couple killed the minor girl and then concealed her body in a stack of maize, a little far away. After a day of searching for the girl, they found the body of the 14-year-old, in a half-naked condition with multiple injury marks.
According to the police, the accused had used a knife to make a cut at five parts of the minor's body including stomach, chest and hands and drew blood from her. The couple hid the bloodied knife and her clothes on their terrace. Seeing the condition of the minor's body, the police suspected witchcraft and with the help of the nearby CCTV footage, they arrested the accused.
