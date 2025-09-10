UP Horror: Mother Puts Newborn in Fridge, Family's 'Evil Forces' Suspicion Diagnosed as Postpartum Psychosis

Moradabad: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 23-year-old woman from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, put her 15-day-old infant inside a refrigerator before going to sleep. The event occurred last Friday.

According to reports, the baby was rescued after his grandmother heard cries coming from the kitchen and rushed to intervene. The newborn was immediately taken to a hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

The mother, who had recently given birth, had not been well since the delivery. Initially, her family attributed her behavior to the influence of "evil forces" and attempted ritual interventions, which proved ineffective. She was subsequently brought to a psychiatry and de-addiction center, where Dr. Kartikeya Gupta diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis. She is now undergoing counseling and treatment.

Postpartum Psychosis: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Childbirth is a major physical, emotional, and social stressor. While many new mothers experience mild mood disturbances, often called the “baby blues”, some may develop more severe conditions, including postpartum psychosis.

This acute mental health disorder is influenced by a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors, such as hormonal shifts, exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and the pressures of newborn care. Symptoms can include extreme confusion, loss of touch with reality, paranoia, delusions, and hallucinations.

Although relatively rare, affecting an estimated 0.089 to 2.6 per 1,000 births globally, postpartum psychosis is a psychiatric emergency. It typically emerges suddenly within the first few weeks after delivery and requires immediate medical attention due to risks to both the mother and infant.

The condition remains underdiagnosed, often due to a lack of standardized screening during prenatal and postnatal care. Greater awareness and timely mental health support are essential, as neglect and inadequate emotional support after childbirth can contribute to the onset of such severe psychiatric episodes.