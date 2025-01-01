UP Horror: Woman, 4 Daughters Brutally Murdered in Lucknow Hotel, Son Arrested

Lucknow: In a shocking incident on New Year's Eve, five members of a family were killed in a hotel in the Naka area of Lucknow. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Arshad, allegedly murdered his mother and four sisters at Hotel Sharanjeet.

According to the police, the victims include Arshad’s mother, Asma, and his sisters—Alia (9 years), Alshia (19 years), Aksa (16 years), and Rahmeen (18 years). The accused is said to be a resident of Agra.

Senior officials and local police rushed to the spot after getting the information. Evidence was collected with the help of forensic teams. Arshad was arrested at the crime scene, and police have started the investigatio.