Published 12:07 IST, September 24th 2024
UP Int'l Trade Show: Noida Police Issues 6-Day Traffic Advisory | Check Dates, Routes Closed
The second edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS 2024) is all set to take place from Wednesday (September 25) to Sunday (September 29)
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Int'l Trade Show: Noida Police Issues 6-Day Traffic Advisory | Check Dates, Routes Closed | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:07 IST, September 24th 2024