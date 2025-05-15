UP Leader Babban Singh Under Fire Over Viral Video Showing Obscene Act With Orchestra Girl

Lucknow: Uttar Padesh BJP leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi has landed in controversy after an obscene video of him with a woman went viral on social media. In the video, an orchestra performer is seen dancing close to him, sitting on his lap, and being touched inappropriately by the 70-year-old leader. He is also seen kissing her while people around him watch and record him.

BJP Leader Babban Singh in Trouble Over Viral Video, Says It's a Fake to Ruin His Image

Reacting to the viral clip, Babban Singh strongly denied the allegations. He said the video is fake and was created to damage his clean image. According to him, this is part of a conspiracy hatched by people within his own party. “This video has been made only to spoil my image. I went to attend a wedding in Bihar, where BJP MLA Ketki Singh’s husband and a few others were also present. These are the same people trying to defame me,” he said.

'I'm 70, I can't do this': Babban Singh

Singh said he has been in politics for decades and claimed his character has always been spotless. “I am 70 years old, I cannot do such things. I have never been involved in any controversy before. This video is fake and a political conspiracy ahead of the district president elections. I will file a police complaint,” he said while speaking to media.

Admits Attending Wedding, Denies Misbehaviour

Singh admitted that he did attend the wedding and gave money to the dancer, but said he did not misbehave with her. “Yes, I gave money to the dance girl, but I did not do anything wrong. The video is fake and created to harm me politically,” he added.