UP Leader's Grand Reception After Being Released from Jail in LLB Student Rape Case Sparks Row

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A video of a local leader in Uttar Pradesh being given a grand reception after his release from jail in a rape case involving an LLB student has sparked a debate on social media.

According to reports, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Sushil Prajapati, was released from jail after 8-9 months.

A video circulating on social media shows supporters of the leader carrying him on their shoulders after garlanding him and taking out a celebratory procession, raising slogans in his favour immediately after his release. Supporters who had gathered outside the jail received him there, as per the reports.

He was granted release by the court following due legal process, reports said.

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The development has drawn mixed reactions locally. While critics have condemned the celebration of a rape accused, the leader's supporters have claimed his innocence and hailed the release as justice after a long wait, even as the case remains under judicial scrutiny.

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