UP Madrasa Fakes Biometric Attendance System Using Plastic Cards | Watch

Barabanki: In a case of fake biometric attendance, a video has come to light, allegedly from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, where teachers' attendance was being purportedly marked using plastic cards instead of following biometric verification, raising concerns about monitoring procedures. Reports indicate that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken congnizance of the incident.

The video showed names of multiple teachers written on plastic cards being used to mark attendance, instead of biometric thumb impressions. The video footage also shows staff marking attendance for absent teachers. Reports indicate that the madrasa, Islamia School in Maila Reganj, has around two dozen teachers enrolled.

The issue may have come up owing to absence of Aadhaar-based face authentication, and almost no inspection, which may have enabled such laxity in recording attendance.

Biometric attendance is compulsory across all aided madrasas. The records are compiled at the district level by the minority welfare officers before salaries are disbursed. However, the video showcased that such rules were brazenly flouted in this case. In this school in Barabanki, reports suggest that attendance records are printed and submitted manually.

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This incident comes at the back of a similar case in Jaunpur, in which thumb impressions of a madrasa manager’s family members were allegedly being used to mark attendance.

Earlier, court directives have recommended online authentication systems across madrasas to prevent misuse.

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