UP Man Dies by Suicide, Seeks Wife and Mother-in-Law's Arrest in Final Video; 4th Case in a Month | Image: Representational

Hamirpur: In a fourth case within the last 30 days after Atul Subhash, Puneet Khurana and a man in Gujarat, a 35-year-old man in UP's Hamirpur committed suicide last week. In a video he recorded before committing suicide, he blamed his wife and mother-in-law; he demanded their arrest citing mental harassment.

UP Man Commits Suicide, Blames Wife and Her Family

According to the police, a 35-year-old man in the Tehra village under Sumerpur block of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide last week and also recorded a final video before taking the extreme step. The victim, Rajesh Kumar died during treatment; he had consumed a poisonous substance on January 3.

Rajesh Kumar's body has now been sent for postmortem. Hamirpur Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal said, “Rajesh Kumar consumed a poisonous substance on January 3. He died during treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Before taking the extreme step, he had recorded a video, which is being probed.”

Man Demands Arrest of Wife and Mother-in-Law, Custody of his Children in Final Video

In the final video of duration 41 seconds that Rajesh Kumar recorded before committing suicide, he has sought justice, citing mental harassment from wife and mother-in-law. The deceased can be heard saying in the video that if he has worked honestly, he must be granted justice and that his children, who are in his wife's custody, must be brought home. He has demanded that his wife and mother-in-law must be sent to prison.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

While the video doesn't clearly mention the cause of Rajesh Kumar's suicide, his brother Santosh Kumar has alleged constant mental harassment from the deceased's wife and mother-in-law and that they had also threatened with a false dowry case.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's brother, a case has been registered against his wife and mother-in-law. An investigation is underway.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)