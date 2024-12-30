Published 14:56 IST, December 30th 2024
UP: Man Fatally Stabs Brother Over Property Dispute, Held
Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for fatally stabbing his own brother following a dispute over a house in Bijnor district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Man Fatally Stabs Brother Over Property Dispute, Held | Image: SHUTTERSTOCK
Bijnor (UP): Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for fatally stabbing his own brother following a dispute over a house in Bijnor district, officials said on Monday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Araj said that at around 9 pm on Sunday, Dinesh Saini stabbed his brother Mohit (25) to death at Dhaulagarh village under the Noorpur police station limits following a quarrel over a newly-constructed house.
Police have arrested the accused and sent the body for autopsy, the ASP said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:56 IST, December 30th 2024