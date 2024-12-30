UP: Man Fatally Stabs Brother Over Property Dispute, Held

Bijnor (UP): Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for fatally stabbing his own brother following a dispute over a house in Bijnor district, officials said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Araj said that at around 9 pm on Sunday, Dinesh Saini stabbed his brother Mohit (25) to death at Dhaulagarh village under the Noorpur police station limits following a quarrel over a newly-constructed house.