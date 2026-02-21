Updated 21 February 2026 at 11:26 IST
UP Horror: Man Allegedly Kills 19-Year-Old Sister Over Her Inter-Faith Relationship, Calls Police To Confess
A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh surfaced after a man allegedly murdered his teenage sister over her relationship and later informed the police himself. The case has triggered outrage and renewed debate over honour-based violence.
Sambhal: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her brother in Sambhal district late Thursday night.
The accused, identified as Alam, reportedly murdered his sister, Rujhan, after she refused to end her relationship with a man from a different community.
The accused did not attempt to flee. Instead, he immediately dialled the police emergency helpline to confess to the crime.
The Background of the Conflict
The victim, Rujhan, had been in a long-term relationship with a Hindu man from the same village. According to local sources, the couple intended to marry, a decision that Rujhan’s family did not accept.
The situation escalated recently when Rujhan left her home to stay with her boyfriend at his relatives' residence in the neighbouring Amroha district.
However, after mediation and intervention by village elders, she was brought back to her family home. Despite the pressure, police reports indicate that she remained loyal in her desire to marry the man.
A Cold-Blooded Crime
On Thursday night, the family home was empty, leaving Alam and Rujhan alone. Police officials stated that while Rujhan was resting on a cot, Alam allegedly strangled her.
After receiving the confessed killer’s call, senior police officials rushed to the scene. They discovered Rujhan’s body exactly where the accused had described. Alam was taken into custody on the spot.
Legal Action
A case has been registered against Alam. Interestingly, the complaint was filed by the mother of the victim’s boyfriend, prompting investigators to look deeper into the dynamics of the tragedy.
"The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, and the accused is being interrogated. We are also questioning other family members to determine if this was a spontaneous act or part of a larger conspiracy," a senior police official stated.
The incident has sparked communal tension in the village. To prevent any retaliatory violence or unrest, a heavy police presence has been deployed, and authorities are maintaining a strict vigil.
Published On: 21 February 2026 at 11:26 IST