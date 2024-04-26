UP Man Poses as Singapore Airlines Pilot at Delhi Airport, Held; Envoy Simon Wong Reacts

Advertisement

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man, strolling at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, was arrested by the CISF for posing as a pilot of a Singapore Airline.

The man has been identified as Sangeet Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Singh was spotted near the airport's Metro Skywalk area. He was seen donning a pilot's uniform and sporting a Singapore Airlines ID card around his neck which later turned out to be fake.

News agency PTI quoting a police official reported “Singh forged the ID using Business Card Maker, an online app. He purchased the uniform from and accessories from Pilot 18, Sector 9, Dwarka.”

Further probe revealed that the impersonator pursued and completed a 12-month Aviation Hospitality course from Mumbai in 2020.

The 24-year-old even deceived his family into believing that he had landed a job as a commercial pilot for Singapore Airlines, the probe suggested.

An FIR has been filed against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one).

Glad He Got Caught: Singapore Ambassador Simon Wong



Reacting to the arrest, Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India tweeted, " UP man caught in IGI Airport posing as Singapore Airlines Pilot. So glad he got caught.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is the tenth busiest in the world, as per a recent study, and the third busiest in Asia.