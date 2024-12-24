UP Man Sentenced to Life for Shooting Son Dead Over Mobile Dispute | Image: Freepik

Kaushambi: A court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting his own son dead with a licensed gun on Tuesday.

On May 10, 2022, Kiran Devi had informed the Pipri police station that after a dispute over asking for a mobile, her father-in-law Shivnarayan Singh had shot her husband Brijesh Kumar Patel with his licensed gun, said Additional District Government Advocate Anirudh Kumar Mishra.

Mishra said Additional District Judge Vishnu Deo Singh on Tuesday held Shivnarayan Singh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.