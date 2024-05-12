He shot dead his mother Savitri, before bludgeoning his wife Priyanka, 40, with a hammer. | Image:True Crime Documentries

Noida: In a gruesome murder-suicide case, a man allegedly killed five members of his family before killing himself. He allegedly shot his mother, bludgeoned his wife with a sledgehammer, and then threw his three children off the roof of the house, killing all of them before killing himself. The incident took place in Plahapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said.

Anurag Singh, 45, was mentally unstable and this could have led to the incident, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra. "We are collecting evidence from the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem," he said.

As per reports, Anurag Singh engaged in a heated argument with his family in a drunken state. When his family repeated their demand and insisted on him seeking admission to a rehabilitation center, he went on a rampage.

The man killed his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4. He later shot himself dead, the official said.

The police said further investigation in the matter is underway. Meanwhile, several police units have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

"The police and forensic teams are investigating all aspects of the case. A case will be filed after a detailed investigation is complete," Mishra said.