UP Men Arrested for Spitting on Rotis at Uttarayan Fair in U'khand's Bageshwar, Video Goes Viral

Pithoragarh: Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly spitting on rotis they were making at a food stall set up at the Uttarayan Fair underway in Bageshwar, according to the police on Sunday.

The two were nabbed in the wake of a video surfacing on social media, capturing the act at Numaish Khet Maidan, Bageshwar Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar Ghodke said.

The accused, identified as Aamir, 30, and Firasat, 25, were sent to Almora Jail.

"The video clip of two youths spitting on rotis being served to the devotees who came to take a bath at the Uttarayan fair in Bageshwar was confirmed after it came on social media," the SP said.

Bageshwar District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said the incident occurred on January 17.

He said, "In view of the possibility of the law and order situation deteriorating in the district, we took immediate action and the accused were arrested." The SP said that the shop where the incident took place has been shut.

Bageshwar Food Safety Officer Lalit Mohan Pandey said the two would be booked under sections of the Food Safety Act on Monday.