UP Men Printed Fake Rs 500 Notes After Tutorial On YouTube, Arrested

Lucknow: Bizarre news is coming from Uttar Pradesh, where two men printed fake Rs 500 notes after watching a tutorial on YouTube. Uttar Pradesh Police have busted racket catching two men for running a fake currency note nexus and circulating dummy notes worth over ₹ 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

UP Men Printed Fake Notes

According to sources, the accused were using ₹ 10 stamp papers to print fake Rs 500 on a computer printer. They bought the stamp paper from Mirzapur.

During the investigation, police came to know about their methods of printing the fake notes and how these men educated themselves watching YouTube tutorial videos.