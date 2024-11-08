Published 20:31 IST, November 8th 2024
UP Men Printed Fake Rs 500 Notes After Tutorial On YouTube, Arrested
UP police has caught two men who printed fake Rs 500 notes after watching tutorial videos on YouTube.
Lucknow: Bizarre news is coming from Uttar Pradesh, where two men printed fake Rs 500 notes after watching a tutorial on YouTube. Uttar Pradesh Police have busted racket catching two men for running a fake currency note nexus and circulating dummy notes worth over ₹ 30,000 in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.
According to sources, the accused were using ₹ 10 stamp papers to print fake Rs 500 on a computer printer. They bought the stamp paper from Mirzapur.
During the investigation, police came to know about their methods of printing the fake notes and how these men educated themselves watching YouTube tutorial videos.
UP police have also seized a car, equipment used for printing fake currency notes, a printer, a laptop, and a bunch of stamp papers from the accused.
