UP Minister Claims Threat From STF After Alleged Irregularities in His Dept

Lucknow: Facing allegations of irregularities in the promotion of lecturers in his technical education department, Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel on Wednesday alleged a threat to his life from the state police's Special Task Force (STF).

He said that if any conspiracy or incident occurs during his fight for "social justice," the responsibility will rest solely with the STF.

The controversy erupted after Pallavi Patel, an MLA from Sirathu representing the Samajwadi Party and a leader of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), alleged irregularities in the appointments of department heads in the Technical Education Department.

She accused officials of bypassing current service rules in favour of older ones to facilitate the appointments, terming it a scam.

Pallavi Patel even staged a protest in the Assembly over the issue.

Meanwhile, Ashish Patel questioned why he alone is being blamed, pointing out that such allegations indicate a larger conspiracy.

In a detailed message shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Patel said, "Despite departmental promotions being recommended by one of Uttar Pradesh’s most honest IAS officers, M Devaraj, who was then the Principal Secretary of Technical Education, and being approved at the highest levels, the continued media trial targeting my political reputation is unacceptable." He continued, "I have previously stated, and I reiterate, that if the Honourable Chief Minister deems fit, he can initiate a CBI inquiry into all the decisions I have taken as a minister to put an end to this baseless media trial and the attempts to defame me through lies and deceit." Meanwhile, the cabinet minister also offered for the assets accumulated by him and his wife, Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) National President Anupriya Patel, after their political careers to be investigated.

"Not just this, if deemed appropriate, an inquiry can also be conducted into the properties we have acquired after becoming members of Parliament or the Legislative Council," he added.