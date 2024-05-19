UP: Newly Married Couple Die After Jumping In Front of Train Over Kin's Objection Over Marriage

Advertisement

Bhadohi: A newly married couple died here allegedly by jumping in front of a train as their families objected to their marriage, police said on Sunday.

Laldhar Prasad, in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) post at the Bhadohi Railway Station said information was received this morning that the bodies of a young man and woman were found on the tracks.

The deceased were identified by their family members as Jitendra Kumar Gautam (25) and Lalita Gautam (22), Prasad said.

The couple's family members told the police that Jitendra and Lalita were neighbours in the Dalit Colony of the city's Jalalpur area. The duo were in a relationship for a year before they eloped from their homes about two months ago and got married in Delhi, the officer said.

About fifteen days ago, Jitendra had returned home with Lalita and they started living with his family. However, both their families were not ready to accept the marriage. So, the couple left home late Saturday night and allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a freight train, he added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case is on, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and has been published from a syndicated feed)