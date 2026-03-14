UP: One Dead, Several Injured After Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Kanpur

Kanpur: One dead, others injured following an accident between a bus and a stationary truck on Kanpur's NH 19 on Saturday. According to DCP West of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate SM Qasim Abidi, the injured have been transferred to the hospital after the accident.

"A bus collided with a stationary truck, and one person died in the accident...The injured have been admitted to the hospital", he said. An NHAI official spoke to ANI at the site of the accident, stating that the bus was moving towards Kanpur when the accident happened.

The bus was heading towards Kanpur... There are some majorly injured and some with minor injuries. They have been shifted to the hospital by ambulance. Most of the people sustained minor injuries," he said. Further details are awaited.

On March 5, a speeding Fortuner car hit a group of bikers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, killing a 22-year-old student and leaving three others injured, police said. The incident occurred at the Mohaddipur Overbridge in the Shahpur police station area of Gorakhpur.

The accident was so severe that Akash Pandey, a third-year MBBS student at Baba Radhav Das Medical College, died on the spot. Two others were seriously injured, while another suffered minor injuries, police said.

The police have arrested the driver, Golden Sahni, and seized the vehicle, SP City Gorakhpur Abhinav Tyagi said. "A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered in this incident, and strict action will be taken," he added.