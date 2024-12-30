Published 20:34 IST, December 30th 2024
UP: Person Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by Car in Sambhal
The individual was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and dragged by the same car.
- India News
- 1 min read
Sambhal: A person has died after being hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said on Monday.
The individual was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and dragged by the same car. As this happened, the family members of the deceased started protesting.
Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra said that the police have traced the vehicle and the body has been sent for postmortem.
"After receiving information about the incident, the vehicle has been traced. The body has been sent for postmortem. The accused will soon be questioned, but currently, the family members are being inquired," Sambhal ASP Chandra told ANI.
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:34 IST, December 30th 2024