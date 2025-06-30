UP Police Detains 20 In Connection With Prayagraj Violence, To Take Action Under NSA And Gangster Act

Prayagraj: Tensions escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Sunday after Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad was stopped from meeting the family of a minor rape victim. The supporters of Azad created massive chaos with stone-pelting and vehicle vandalism reported in the Karchana area, causing injuries to several people, including cops. Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh police have detained 20 people in connection with the violence and are planning to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

The police have confirmed that action under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act will be taken against those found involved in the vandalism and attack on Sunday. The police have also stated that an investigation has been initiated based on CCTV footage and viral videos, following which, more people involved in the act would be arrested.

As per reports, Chandrashekhar Azad, also the Bhim Army chief, had planned to visit the family of the minor rape victim in Kaushambi, who belongs to the Pal community. However, the police prevented him from doing so, citing law and order concerns. Azad claimed that the police kept him waiting for over two and a half hours, leading to his frustration. "The police have kept me waiting for 2.5 hours while citing that the law and order situation is not right. I have come here to meet the people of the Pal community so that I can raise their voices," Azad said.

Violence and Vandalism In Karchana

Reports suggested that as Azad was stopped from meeting the victim's family, protests erupted in the nearby village of Karchana. The miscreants pelted stones at the police personnel, and several vehicles, including police vehicles, were damaged and set ablaze. The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav, more than 20 people have been detained, and action will be taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.

DCP Yadav stated that the situation is currently under control, with adequate police personnel deployed in the area. "People gathered in the nearby village in the wake of Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad's arrival. After that, miscreants threw stones at the police force present there and vandalised vehicles. Now the situation is normal. Adequate police are present here. Action is being taken against the miscreants by registering a case under very stringent sections," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Azad also raised concerns about an incident in Karchana where a person from the scheduled caste community was allegedly burnt alive. He demanded justice for the victim's family and questioned the police's inaction. “An incident happened in Karchana where a scheduled caste person was burned alive. The family of the victim must get justice,” Azad said.