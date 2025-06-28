UP Police Encounter Two Accused Including Molester Of School Student Who Drove Her To Attempt Suicide

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police conducted two encounters in Etawah and Bulandshahr, resulting in the arrest of an alleged molestation accused and a wanted gangster involved in multiple theft cases. During the two encounters, which took place on Saturday, both the accused received gunshot injuries in their legs. The police immediately nabbed both injured accused and seized their weapons.

According to a senior police official, after the encounter, the accused were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The Uttar Pradesh Police's action was against the two accused, one of whom was allegedly involved in the sexual harassment of a minor girl student. The harassment had severe consequences, driving the victim to attempt suicide and suffer grievous injuries.

In both cases, the police are pursuing further legal action, ensuring that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law. The police are probing to gather evidence against the accused, to ensure that justice is served to the victim.

Molestation Accused Arrested In 24 Hours

As per police, in Etawah, the police arrested a molestation accused who had been harassing a Class VIII student, prompting her to attempt self-immolation. The girl suffered 80% burns and is currently fighting for her life at the hospital. The accused, who had threatened the girl's family, was injured in the encounter during his arrest.

According to SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, the police recovered an illegal pistol and ammunition from the accused. The swift action by the police ensured the accused was apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.

The victim's family had been living in fear due to the accused's harassment, and the police's prompt action has brought relief to them. The girl's condition is claimed to be critical, and she is receiving treatment at the hospital. The police official stated that the police are taking further legal action in the case, and the accused will face the consequences of his actions.

Wanted Gangster Nabbed In Encounter

In Bulandshahr, the police had an encounter with a wanted gangster involved in multiple theft cases. The accused, identified as Aamir, was shot in the leg and hospitalised. Later, two of his accomplices were arrested at Ramgarhi Gate. According to CO Purnima Singh, the police recovered jewellery, two pistols, and cartridges from the accused. The encounter occurred during a checking operation by Khurja police and the SOG team.

The police official stated that the police had been tracking Aamir for his involvement in multiple theft cases. After the arrest, the police are interrogating Aamir and his accomplices to gather more information about their involvement in other crimes.