UP Police Encounters 3 Criminals Just 7 Hours After Armed Robbery In Kanpur Dehat

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police encountered and nabbed three robbers in Kanpur Dehat area on Wednesday, about 7 hours after they committed an armed robbery. According to the police, all the three robbers received gunshot injuries on their legs and were taken to hospital. The UP police have also recovered the robbed amount from the accused.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kanpur Dehat confirmed the incident stating that the police solved the robbery case in 7 hours. He stated that the three criminals were arrested after a shootout in the Rasulabad area. The three accused sustained bullet injuries on their legs during the encounter.

The police seized an illegal pistol and car used in the robbery from the criminals. The police also recovered Rs 65000 of loot amount from the robbers.

The accused were taken to the Rasulabad CSC, where they are being treated.

Two of the three accused arrested in the encounter have been identified as Nafees, a resident of Padrauli village of Gajner, and Deepak, a resident of Ghatampur Kachwainpurva.