UP Shocker: Police Head Constable Takes Own Life In Mathura

Mathura: A shocking incident has rocked the Uttar Pradesh Police, with a head constable allegedly taking his own life by hanging in his rented home in Mathura. According to officials, Head Constable Rajveer Singh, who was posted in the 'Dial 112' service in Agra Commissionerate, was found dead in his residence in Aurangabad's Baldevpuram Colony located in the Sadar area of Mathura. On information, the Mathura police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the cop to the mortuary for postmortem.

The police have also initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the death. The police are talking to the family members of the deceased.

A senior police official stated that Head Constable Rajveer Singh hailed from Bulandshahr and had been living in Mathura despite being transferred to Agra district. His transfer to Agra had apparently not led to a change in his residence, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his decision to stay in Mathura.

Superintendent of Police (City), Dr Arvind Kumar, confirmed the details of Singh's posting and residence, stating, "Head Constable Rajveer Singh was originally a resident of Bulandshahr and was currently living in Baldevpuram Colony of Aurangabad in the Sadar area of Mathura despite being transferred to adjacent Agra district."

Investigation Underway

The police official stated that the police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to Singh's tragic death. While the exact reasons behind his actions are yet to be determined, the incident has sent shockwaves through the police department. The senior police official assured that a thorough probe would be conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the news of Singh's passing has left his colleagues and superiors in a state of shock and grief. The Uttar Pradesh Police community is known for its camaraderie and support for one another, making this incident particularly distressing for those who knew him.