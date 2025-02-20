UP Police Tightens Noose on Maha Kumbh Bathing Video Leak, 103 Social Media Accounts Under Radar

The UP police's social media monitoring unit detected that certain online platforms were sharing videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Kumbh Mela. | Image: R Bharat

New Delhi: Individuals purchasing or distributing videos of women bathing at the Maha Kumbh will face legal action, according to a senior Uttar Pradesh police official. Authorities have already identified 103 social media accounts linked to the illegal circulation of such content. The UP police's social media monitoring unit detected that certain online platforms were sharing videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Kumbh Mela, an act that violates their privacy and dignity. In an official statement, police confirmed ongoing efforts to track and take action against those involved.

Speaking to a leading portal, Maha Kumbh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna stated, "We recently discovered that certain social media groups and profiles are engaging in these unlawful activities. An FIR has been registered, and we are in the process of identifying everyone involved. These actions constitute a serious offence under the IT Act."

The senior officer emphasized that legal action will not only target those selling such videos but also individuals purchasing them. "Our social media monitoring team is actively tracking these accounts. Strict action will be taken against any profiles found uploading or circulating such content," he added.

When asked about the number of groups or individuals identified so far, the officer confirmed that FIRs have already been lodged against several Telegram and Instagram accounts.

"We filed an FIR yesterday. There are multiple profiles on Telegram and Instagram under investigation. Our monitoring efforts continue, and more FIRs will be registered as we identify additional offenders," the officer revealed.

"In total, 26 social media handles are being scrutinized. Those found guilty of participating in this illegal activity—whether on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or other platforms—will face strict legal consequences," he warned.