Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:09 IST
UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Over River Ganga Collapses in Bulandshahr
A portion of an under-construction bridge over River Ganga collapsed last night in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Under-Construction Bridge Collapse | Image:ANI
Bulandshahr: A portion of an under-construction bridge over River Ganga collapsed last night in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. So far, no casualties have been reported, according to district officials.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:09 IST